Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $340.48

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $340.48 and last traded at $342.44, with a volume of 8730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $352.41.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.45 and a 200-day moving average of $390.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

