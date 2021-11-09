Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. 19,744,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,459,328. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

