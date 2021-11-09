TeraGo (TGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.90 million for the quarter.

TGO opened at C$6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.56 million and a P/E ratio of -11.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.48. TeraGo has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$7.45.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

