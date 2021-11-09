Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terminix Global Holdings Inc. provides pest control services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Terminix, formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Terminix Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after acquiring an additional 61,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terminix Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terminix Global by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after acquiring an additional 524,655 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Terminix Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,113,000 after acquiring an additional 275,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,090,000 after purchasing an additional 429,539 shares during the period.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

