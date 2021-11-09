Terracoin Price Hits $0.0270 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $619,981.29 and approximately $268.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,919.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.90 or 0.01047373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.92 or 0.00289784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00229862 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00028646 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

