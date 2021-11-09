Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $737.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,162.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.36, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 52-week low of $396.03 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $859.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $727.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,847 shares of company stock valued at $192,598,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

