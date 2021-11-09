Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,033.00 and last traded at $1,063.22. 1,468,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 29,643,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,162.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $737.73.

Get Tesla alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $859.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.15, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 700.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,614 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.