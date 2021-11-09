TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) VP Sells $95,500.00 in Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $473.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,990,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 619,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,248,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 57,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 3,036,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,470,796 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.