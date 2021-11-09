Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

