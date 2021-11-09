Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Textron ended third-quarter 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues failed to meet the consensus mark. The company continues to enjoy strong order flows, which strengthen its revenue generating capacity and footprint worldwide. Solid order activities resulted in total backlog of $9.81 billion at third-quarter end. It boasts impressive financial ratios, thereby boosting investor confidence in this stock. Its shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, its Industrial segment has been bearing the brunt of the supply chain shortage challenges. The expansion of existing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, imposed by the Trump administration, may hurt the stock. If a deadlier variant of coronavirus comes, it can adversely impact the company’s operating results.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 412.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

