The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BK traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $37.33 and a one year high of $60.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.