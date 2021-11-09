The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

BX opened at $141.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

