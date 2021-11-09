The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $222.68 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $172.16 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.14 and a 200-day moving average of $227.86.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

