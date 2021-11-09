The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 1,973 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $161,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SCHW opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

