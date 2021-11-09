The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $432.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:COO opened at $431.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.05. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $324.34 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

