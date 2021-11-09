The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,044. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.