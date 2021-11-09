The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $162.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $147.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.00.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $134.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,104,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.