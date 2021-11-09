The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $395.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $244.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moderna has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.93.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,911,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,250 shares of company stock worth $151,508,275. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.