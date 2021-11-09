The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $395.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $244.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moderna has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.93.
In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,911,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,250 shares of company stock worth $151,508,275. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
