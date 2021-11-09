The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) & PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Financial Review

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroChina 1 3 1 1 2.33

PetroChina has a consensus target price of $36.18, suggesting a potential downside of 20.32%. Given PetroChina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A PetroChina 3.53% 6.14% 3.37%

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $3.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. PetroChina pays out 246.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PetroChina has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PetroChina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and PetroChina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.34 $788.56 million N/A N/A PetroChina $280.26 billion 0.30 $2.75 billion $1.45 31.31

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PetroChina beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.