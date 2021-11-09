The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

The J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. The J. M. Smucker has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

SJM opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average is $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

