The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 439,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,315 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $16,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,625,000 after buying an additional 208,637 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

