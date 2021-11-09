The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 87.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,629 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The New York Times by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 62.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 129,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.