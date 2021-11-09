The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,177,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 14.73% of The Pennant Group worth $170,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after buying an additional 162,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $690.00 million, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PNTG. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

