The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Down to $24.33

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.33, but opened at $22.70. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 980 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNTG. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $690.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 2.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $158,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.