The Sandbox (SAND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $717.44 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $717.44 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00003612 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

