The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stake Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

SMG opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average of $178.81. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

