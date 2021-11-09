The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $320.80 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $323.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

