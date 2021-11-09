The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Boosted by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.79.

TD opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.82 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

