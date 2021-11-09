The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $8.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. 17,075,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,545. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.32. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Trade Desk stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,101.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.36% of The Trade Desk worth $1,614,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.