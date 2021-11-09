The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Earnings Results

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $7.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,603. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
