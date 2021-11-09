The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Earnings Results

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $7.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,603. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Trade Desk stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.36% of The Trade Desk worth $1,614,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

