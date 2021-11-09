The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 87.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,629 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. BTIG Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

WU stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 357.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.