TheStreet Downgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to C

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

UEIC opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

