TheStreet Lowers ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) to D+

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACR. JMP Securities cut their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
ACR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $142.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 185.72, a current ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
