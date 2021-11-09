TheStreet Lowers ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) to D+

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACR. JMP Securities cut their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

ACR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $142.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 185.72, a current ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

