TheStreet Upgrades Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) to C

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBU. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

BBU opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $44,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

