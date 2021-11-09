Thingschain Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $38,516.55 and $12.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,607.28 or 1.00172172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00054181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.30 or 0.00661274 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

