ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. 58,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08.

In other ThredUp news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $588,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,350,006 shares of company stock worth $28,838,687.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThredUp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 928.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

