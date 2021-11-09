ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $24.50. ThredUp shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 43,154 shares.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $588,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,350,006 shares of company stock valued at $28,838,687 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

