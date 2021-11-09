TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 320 at Citigroup

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 356.67 ($4.66).

TIFS stock opened at GBX 288.21 ($3.77) on Monday. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 294.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

