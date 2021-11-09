TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $910,717.06 and approximately $7.03 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.05 or 0.00845444 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

