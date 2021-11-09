Titan Medical (TMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.34 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:TMD opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$230.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of C$0.86 and a 52-week high of C$4.40.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

