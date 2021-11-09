Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. Sells 998 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 43.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

