Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 201,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,982. The company has a market capitalization of $210.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,576,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 281,740 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

