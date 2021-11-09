Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$24.50 at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.96.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.55. The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 32.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.42 and a 52 week high of C$19.01.

