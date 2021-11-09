Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$121.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$121.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$120.61.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$112.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$107.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.53. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$82.11 and a 12 month high of C$113.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 31.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,317,700. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $547,874.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.