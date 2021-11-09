Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.34. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $37.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

