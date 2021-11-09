TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) by 375.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities were worth $18,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

