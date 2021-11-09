TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues Earnings Results

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. 3,547,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a P/E ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPI Composites stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.40% of TPI Composites worth $79,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.69.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

