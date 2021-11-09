Traders Buy High Volume of Rimini Street Call Options (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,498 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,610% compared to the typical volume of 263 call options.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,344,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,849,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,242 over the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 666,812 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 26.1% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 659,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 136,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 79.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,604 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $640.66 million, a PE ratio of -26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMNI. Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

