Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.29.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $187.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.68. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,577,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

