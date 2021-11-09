TransAlta (TSE:TA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.59

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.59 and last traded at C$14.51, with a volume of 579747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.83.

TA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -13.82%.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

